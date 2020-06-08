JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) -- One metro Atlanta police chief is under fire for comments made on Facebook about the Black Lives Matter movement.
Daisy Phillips and her daughter Aleah called for the resignation of Chief Chris Byers on Monday.
“He made the comments without even realizing what is going on in the world,” Phillips said.
Chief Byers said in a post on Facebook, “I have been asked by those in our community countless times…”Do you believe black lives matter”? My definitive answer, YES! I believe that the lives of every black man, woman, and child matter just as much as the lives of every white man, woman, and child and police officer.”
“If his comments are the way they are we know that his police officers feel the same way because it starts from the top,” Phillips said.
The Chief went on to say, “I do not support the Black Lives Matter as a movement as it seems to glorify the killing of my brothers and sisters. It is not what you pastors and religious leaders think it is. Stop trying to be relevant and look deeper into what you are saying, posting, and tagging before you do it. But please..never give up the fight against racism.”
Pastor Jamal Bryant with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church weighed in on the controversy while on his way to Houston for the George Floyd home going services.
“I was flabbergasted,” said Bryant. “There’s no question that white lives matter. There’s no question about it. What we’re saying in Black Lives Matter is not that it matters more than anybody else, but it is equal to.”
“I just hope the message gets through to the Mayor and the Police Chief that something needs to change. Absolutely,” Phillips said.
CBS46 asked Chief Byers if he would address this matter on camera, but he was not able to get the approval to do so. He did tell us that he took down the Facebook post because by nature he is not a controversial person. All he wants is unity. There will be a group protesting the Chief outside City Hall Tuesday at noon.
