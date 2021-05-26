ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that injured a child on May 21.
Around 11:29 pm, officers responded to Egleston Children Hospital in reference to a Person Shot that occurred at the intersection of Myrtle Dr and Alison Ct.
When they arrived, the mother of the victim said she and her child were walking past a crowd of men who were arguing when she heard gunfire.
She told police that she and her child fell to the ground when she noticed the child's leg was bleeding from a gunshot.
The child received medical attention at Egleston Hospital and is in stable condition.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to possibly identify anyone involved.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.