SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in Smyrna said they are working to bring a peaceful resolution to a standoff where children are reportedly being held hostage.
According to Smyrna Police, two suspects are in the home with two children. The home is near the corner of Huntington Trace and Church Road.
No further details have been released.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest details as they become available.
