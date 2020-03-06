SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) A Smyrna police officer has a civilian to thank after the man came to the officer's aid during an attack Thursday.
Smyrna Police say Gregory Chernak of Canton saw the suspect lunge at the officer, knocking him to the ground. A violent exchange ensued and that's when Chernak jumped in and assisted the officer.
Jeremy Johnson, 31, of Smyrna was arrested and is facing charges of felony obstruction, felony aggravated assault on a peace officer, removal or the attempted removal of a weapon from a public official.
The department will honor Chernak for his actions during a Smyrna City Council meeting on March 16.
