CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman sitting in her car screaming hysterically for help.
It was just before 4:00 a.m. on July 29.
As officers got closer, they could see blood everywhere and knew she needed immediate help.
A police spokesperson told CBS46 in a statement, she was “bleeding profusely from four bullet holes in her left arm.”
Officer’s training kicked into high gear, and their actions may have saved the woman’s life. Police quickly reacted and applied a tourniquet to her arm to stop the bleeding.
Once officers stabilized the victim's arm, the investigation began.
Who would want to shoot her four times? Why did the person shoot her?
Once officers and investigators calmed the woman down and stopped the bleeding, she was able to answer detective’s questions.
The woman told police she got into an argument with her 29-year-old boyfriend.
Detectives probed further—what type of argument would prompt her boyfriend to shoot her four times in the arm?
She said her boyfriend, Brandon Strong, was upset because his password for his unemployment account would not work.
During their argument, the woman said Strong “picked up a gun and shot [her] multiple times.”
After the shooting, she picked up her child and ran from their home.
To the most veteran officer, it was hard to see the connection—how could an argument over a password for an unemployment account end in a woman being shot four times?
The unnamed woman provided more clarity. She told officers Strong was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
She also said it would not be hard for officers to find Strong because he was still at the home, with his gun.
After hearing this news, officers knew they had to go to the home immediately. If they waited, Strong could leave the house and allegedly endanger more lives.
Officers arrived at Stong’s home in the 6000 block of Trammell Road in Rex.
According to police, officers “gave loud, clear, verbal commands for Mr. Strong to exit [the home] with his hands up.”
Fortunately, a crisis was averted.
Strong came out of the home with his hands up, and he was placed into custody.
A police spokesperson said Strong did not want to talk to the cops about the incident.
Strong was booked into Clayton County Jail on a series of charges, including:
Aggravated Assault
Felony Cruelty to Children 1st Degree
Felony Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree
Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Reckless Conduct
Criminal Damage
