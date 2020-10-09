JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- “There is evidence that there was gunfire,” Chief Kevin Roberts of the Clayton County Police Department told CBS46 NEWS.
Chief Roberts said multiple gunshots rang out at the Fieldstone Glenn apartment complex just after 4 Friday morning. Minutes later officers where on the scene.
“They made contact with the subject that advised that he was involved with a dispute with another party and that those individuals shot at him,” Chief Roberts explained.
Officers started searching the building for the shooter when things quickly escalated.
“They came upon a patio at the rear of the building and they were checking the area with a flashlight. Immediately as one of our officers flashes the flashlight across the patio door gun fire irrupts…one of them striking the officer in the forearm,” Chief Roberts told CBS46 NEWS.
Surprisingly the Chief said that shooter wasn’t the shooter they were looking for. In fact, that gunman had absolutely nothing to do with the original shooting.
“They thought that someone was trying to gain entry into their residence,” Chief Roberts explained.
That’s right, the shooter thought the officers were burglars. Luckily the officer’s wound was non-life threatening and he’s expected to make a full recovery.
Police told CBS46, Lashonda Person, has been arrested and charged with two counts of reckless conduct.
Chief Roberts added the original shooter from the first shooting is still on the loose.
