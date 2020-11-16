Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who may have shot a store clerk.
The shooting happened on October 31 near a convenience store on Venetian Drive in southwest Atlanta.
Police wrote in a press release a woman entered the store to purchase cigarettes.
The woman later became upset and knocked down a stand of package food after the clerk asked the woman for identification to purchase the cigarettes.
The woman then left the store and the clerk chased her for a short distance outside of the store, police wrote.
“The female returned to the store moments later with a male armed with a gun. The male shot the store clerk, and both the male and female fled the scene”, according to a police spokesperson.
Police have not indicated the clerk's condition.
Detectives released a sketch of the person who may be involved in the shooting and investogators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
