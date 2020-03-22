MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One burglary suspect is dead and another is injured after a homeowner opened fire on the two Sunday night.
Not many details are known about the shooting, which happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on Olive Circle near Olive Springs Road just south of Marietta.
At this point, it doesn't appear the homeowner will face any charges. Investigators are working to obtain more information.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.