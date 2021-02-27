Austell police say they are “concerned and investigating a report of a missing woman.”
According to Austell Police Chief Bob Starrett, Abigail Toeneboehn, 22, was last seen at her apartment on Perkerson Mill Road on Thursday just before 11 p.m.
According to a family member, Toeneboehn is an avid equestrian who lives in Austell a few days a week to train horses.
Chief Starrett says he is concerned because Toeneboehn left her apartment without her keys, pocketbook, and wallet.
Officers searched Toeneboehn’s apartment and the surrounding area and the investigation is still active.
A family member said she believes Toeneboehn may have left to meet someone and “this is not typical behavior from Abi who adores her family and her animals.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Austell police 770-944-4331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.