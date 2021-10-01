VALDOSTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fight ended in a shooting at Valdosta State University early Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred near the Student Union area. According to the Valdosta State University Police Department, the two men were involved in a fight in which one discharged a weapon.
The shooting sent one of the men to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the victim is not a VSU student and they also confirm no active threat to campus.
VSU PD are investigating an altercation this afternoon near the Student Union. 2 males were involved in a fight & a weapon was discharged. 1 of the males is in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is not a VSU student. No active threat to campus.— Valdosta State University (@valdostastate) October 1, 2021
This is a developing story and very limited details are available at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
