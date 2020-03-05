CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Two years after a man was reported missing in Carroll County, police are reopening the cold case investigation into his disappearance.
Vincent League mysteriously disappeared from his home on Horsley Mill Road on March 4, 2018. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office says they've received several tips and leads but have yet to locate League.
According to the website 'Charley Project,' a neighbor's security camera showed two females visiting him that day. League left his pickup truck in the driveway, the gate closed, and the lights and television on inside, and has never been heard from again.
His family told police shortly after his disappearance that his TV and light were on inside his home, his pickup truck was still parked in the driveway and the gate near the street was closed when they searched his home.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
