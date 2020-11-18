Police are seeking information on a Georgia man, specifically from those who may have known him when he lived in Tennessee, following his indictment on multiple counts of child molestation.
Steven “Mike” Michael Blackmon, 56, was indicted on 31 counts related to various child molestation charges in Commerce, Georgia on October 20. Blackmon was arrested and transported to Gwinnett County Jail for those charges.
The Commerce Police Department along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are actively working on this case.
After further investigation, it was determined that Blackmon may have victimized children while residing in Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s.
Investigators said that while Blackmon resided in Memphis, he owned a hockey shop named “Hockey Stop Memphis” that was located on the second floor of the Mall of Memphis, above the ice-skating rink.
Officials also learned that he coached the Cordova Wolves for some years.
Investigators believe that Blackmon left the Memphis area in 2002 or 2003 after being questioned for possible inappropriate contact with children.
The Commerce Police Department, GBI, and FBI are seeking any information from anyone that knew “Mike” while he lived in Memphis, Tennessee.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.
This case is still active and ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.