COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Covington mother is behind bars and facing a murder charge after police found her 4-month-old baby dead on Sunday.
Police were dispatched around 2:44 p.m. after a cardiac arrest call incident at a home on Edgefield Lane. Upon arrival, police found the infant dead on the scene.
The Newton County Sheriff's Officer told CBS46 News that an autopsy was later performed by the Newton County Coroner’s Office.
Police arrested 22-year-old Lakristy White and transported her to Newton County Jail. White was charged with murder and cruelty to children in the first degree.
She is being held without bond. Stay with CBS46 News for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.