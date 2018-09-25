“They had to kick the door and all this kind of stuff…”
Frank Wilson lives on Ashton Court and vividly remembers the day officers swept his neighborhood last year looking for gang members.
“I looked over and saw the rails broken and the door open and they was out here for a long time.”
Douglasville Police arrested five gang members at a house on Ashton Court in July 2017. Lieutenant Ken Winklepleck spent years investigating the gang.
“We charged five with drug dealing and violation of the gang act and the last one plead guilty last week,” he said.
Since then, officers have arrested eight more gang members in Douglasville. Cracking down on gang activity is a priority for Police Chief Gary Sparks.
“It's a mindset that we're trying to attack and eradicate from our community,” he said.
A mindset that starts as early as 12-years-old, according to officers.
“They get involved at an early age,” Sparks explained. “Like I said earlier, in the junior-high and high schools. It's taking away their dreams.”
Douglasville police are working to partner with the Douglas County School System to educate students about the consequences of joining a gang.
“The gang law is pretty simple.” Said Winklepleck. “It's basically a group of three or more people that have a common identifier who commit crime together, under Georgia's law, can be considered a criminal street gang.”
Over the last 10 years, Winklepleck said more than 70 gang members in Douglasville have been prosecuted and up to 30 gangs have been investigated.
The work continues. The Douglasville Police Department will partner with the Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office to create a gang task force.
Chief Sparks is also working with local organizations who will reach out to the youth.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
