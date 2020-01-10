Police crack down on sites promoting illicit massage parlors

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- “It is a huge problem, an on-going problem, it’s hard to tap out because the next one’s going to pop-up once we close one,” said Lt. Hubert Brannon head of the Dekalb County Vice Unit, regarding the business of illicit massage parlous.
One website in particular is making illegal activity at massage parlors all too easy for clients.
Rub Maps is a peer-to-peer review website that rates parlors around the country, allowing users to write specific details about what is offered, from oral sex to intercourse.
For customers it's about pleasure, but for the workers, the truth is much darker.
“There is a lot of trafficking going on and this is exploitation,” said Camila Zolfagahari executive director of Street Grace.
The non-profit Polaris Project ranks Georgia 7th in the country for human trafficking; trafficking that is fueled by the places found on Rub Maps.
“[There's] nowhere they won’t pop up, because all they need is a building and the ladies,” said Lt. Brannon.
“We’re really finding particularly across the country that there are more illicit massage businesses than McDonalds,” said Zolfagahari.
There are a number of indicators that can tell you a business is harboring illicit activity such as blacked out front windows, multiple security cameras and it’s open 24-hours.
Both law enforcement agencies and advocacy groups say they are constantly monitoring forums, web sites and reviews like the ones found on Rub Maps to crack down on new operations when they pop up.
"We are gonna see and read the same thing that anybody else can pull up so now it's on our radar," said Lt. Brannon.
Research shows that 60 percent of the people using illicit massage parlors come from suburban areas.
“It is amazing what is on there and it is horrific,” said Zolfagahari.
