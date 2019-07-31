DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hundreds of kids in one DeKalb County school district go back to school on Thursday, August 1.
That means more kids on the roads and more drivers who need to be paying extra attention. A new school sits at the corner of Talley Street and S. Columbia Drive, it's where officers will be educating and warning driving violators and issuing citations.
“There is going to be a light in that location, but I think it’s a great stop gap right now to get people used to it, and also until the light comes in to make it safer for kids to cross the street,” said one parent, Heather Gonzalez-Rouse.
Gonzalez-Rouse and her kids spent the morning posting warning signs to remind drivers to use caution as school starts back up for City Schools of Decatur.
“Walkers and riders are out, so slow down and take your time, and use alternate routes that you may have not used before to avoid our school drop-offs, and be patient, that’s the biggest thing,” said Noel Maloof, the Executive Director for City Schools of Decatur.
Gonzalez-Rouse has one child attending Talley Street Upper Elementary School – the brand-new school is opening tomorrow for the first time.
“Our most important thing we have here is our kids, so we want them to be safe,” added Maloof.
New stop signs have been installed on South Columbia Drive at Talley Street. This is to manage pedestrian and vehicle traffic for the new school.
“It’s a very trafficked road as people come into the city of Decatur, and so that slows down the traffic a little bit,” Gonzalez-Rouse said.
A city spokesman says the stop signs will be replaced by a traffic light in the near future, but to expect some delays for the time being.
“People who are in cars and driving, please be aware of all the pedestrians and bicyclists who are moving around as well, and not just your car on the road, especially if you are in a school zone or in a neighborhood full of kids who have somewhere to go,” Gonzalez-Rouse added.
In the City Schools of Decatur alone there are just under 6,000 students this year, and the new school will hold around 750.
“City Schools of Decatur has a high walker population, a lot of kids ride bikes and walk because they live very close, and as we put our plan together with the city, that was one of the major components we took into consideration,” Maloof said.
Police want to remind everyone to slow down and pay attention as the new school year is beginning for all districts over the next couple weeks.
