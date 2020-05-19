SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fewer cars on the road during the coronavirus pandemic creates wide open spaces for drivers turning suburban streets into NASCAR test tracks.
On South Cobb Drive the speed limit is 45 miles per hour, but Smyrna police have been clocking some people zooming as fast as 90 miles per hour.
Smyrna isn't the only suburban department to see super speeders In a Facebook post, Alpharetta Police clocked somebody going 104 miles an hour.
On social media, Marietta Police posted a picture at sunset where a driver was speeding 113 miles in a 65 mile per hour zone, causing serious injuries.
There’s other posts from Marietta showing the tail lights of a black dodge charger slammed into a guard rail. Police say the driver was going 120 miles an hour on I-75 and even struck another driver. Fortunately everybody was okay.
“ Since the beginning of 2020 we’ve had already four fatal car accidents here in the city of Smyrna with speed being a contributing factor,” said Officer Taylor Elliott of the Smyrna Police Department.
He wants drivers putting the pedal to the metal to know this about his department stepping up patrols.
“We’re going out there and starting to really crack down on the speeders here in the city of Smyrna,” he said.
Smyrna Police really want the message to sink in with drivers. So, they're going to post to their social media pages more of the photos and videos of accidents where speeding was a factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.