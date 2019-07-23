STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) DeKalb Police are looking for the person responsible for breaking into a DeKalb pharmacy Tuesday overnight.
The break-in happened at the Comfort Pharmacy located on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain.
According to police, the person broke inside through the front door and stole some drugs.
The owner says someone tried to break into his business last week as well.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
