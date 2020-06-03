GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Protests and demonstrations sparked by the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd have been derailed by violence across the country, including in Georgia.
Torched cars and other property has been vandalized by "terrorists" as referred to by Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields. However, the state capital is not the only victim of rioters.
Gainesville Police became the latest agency targeted by rioters Tuesday evening when a patrol vehicle was destroyed at a private residence.
"This is just one of the many patrol vehicles that have sustained damage over the past few days. Not only are officers having to deal with the dangers of their daily duties such as having rocks, bottles and fireworks thrown at them, now they are dealing with attacks at their own homes," read a Facebook post from the department.
A female officer was also assaulted by a man with a sharp weapon. She suffered injuries to her head.
The post went on the reiterate a message many agencies across the country echo, "We do not oppose you, we stand with you. We stand firm against violence. We stand firm for you, the community. As a community we must stay united against destruction and violence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.