STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- After a lengthy investigation, authorities arrested a Decatur man in connection to a DeKalb County murder case.
On Wednesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit located 21-year-old Altavelius Rodriquze Wheeler on Boulevard northeast in Atlanta. Officers then arrested Wheeler without incident.
On April 26, Wheeler was seen shooting a handgun as he leaned out of a vehicle window while passing a gas station on Redan Road, according to investigators. The victim, Paul Anthony Docks, who was in the vicinity of the gas station, was shot multiple times, resulting in his death, officers reported.
Authorities say no cause was given for the shooting. Wheeler was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he was charged with malice murder.
