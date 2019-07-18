ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The body of a deceased woman was pulled from the Chattahochee River, and now police are looking for clues into what lead to the woman's death.
Fulton County Police located the woman on July 7 behind Tulane Drive. She is only described as being black, between the ages of 22-35, roughly 5'5-5'6" and weighs around 100 to 110 pounds.
She has natural hair and was wearing a pair of gold hoop earrings when her body was discovered. Detectives are actively working to identify her.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fulton County Police at 404-613-6600. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 404-613-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.