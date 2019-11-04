DEKALB (CBS46)--DeKalb detectives are questioning a clerk at a Hop-In after police said the clerk fatally shot a man.
The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Monday inside of the Texaco on Memorial Drive, just south of North Hairston Road.
DeKalb police said they responded to the scene of a person shot call and located a deceased man in his 40's or 50's.
According to police, the clerk shot the man after there was some type of dispute inside of the store.
Police said they are in the process of reviewing store surveillance video.
