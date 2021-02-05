Dunwoody Police arrested and charged a 45-year-old daycare owner with multiple charges after a four-month old child was found unresponsive and later died.
According to Dunwoody Police, paramedics and officers were sent to a call of an unresponsive baby at the Little Lovey Daycare Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the four-month-old infant unresponsive and began trying to resuscitate the baby. DeKalb County paramedics rushed the baby to the hospital, but the infant was later pronounced dead.
Friday, Dunwoody Police said they arrested Amanda Harris Hickey, 45, the owner of the daycare. Hickey faces charges of felony murder and cruelty to children.
