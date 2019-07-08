GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Police are still searching for suspects following the fatal shooting of a Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy late Sunday night.
The department tells CBS46 News that the deputy was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle with several suspects inside when that vehicle crashed. The vehicle had allegedly been used in several burglaries and automobile break-ins over the weekend.
The suspects all jumped out and tried to flee on foot and that's when shots were fired.
The deputy was struck and killed while the suspect who allegedly shot the deputy was wounded and taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The identity of the deputy has not been released, pending notification of relatives.
Several suspects are still being sought and they're considered to be armed and dangerous. The GBI, Gainesville Police, Georgia State Patrol and Gwinnett County Police are all assisting in the investigation.
This is the 42nd officer-involved shooting in Georgia in 2019.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Hall County Sheriff's Office at (770) 533-7693.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.