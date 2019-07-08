GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three people are in custody and a fourth is still in the hospital following the fatal shooting of a Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy late Sunday night.
The department told CBS46 News that Deputy Nicolas Dixon, 28, was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle with several suspects inside when that vehicle crashed near the HomeTowne Studios on Jesse Jewell Parkway. The suspects all jumped out and tried to flee on foot and that's when shots were fired.
Dixon was struck and killed while Hector Garcia, who allegedly shot the deputy, was wounded and taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
The vehicle had allegedly been used in several burglaries and automobile break-ins over the weekend.
The GBI, Gainesville Police, Georgia State Patrol and Gwinnett County Police are all assisting in the investigation.
This is the 42nd officer-involved shooting in Georgia in 2019.
Anyone with information should call the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
Our hearts are with the family, blood & blue, of the Hall County Sheriff’s Deputy who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We thank you for your service and will continue to pray for your family, friends, and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. #LODD 🖤💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/DuvoneUei9— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) July 8, 2019
