BYRON, Ga. (CBS46) A deputy is recovering after a shootout at a home in middle Georgia on Sunday.
The incident happened early Sunday morning at a home in the Houston County community of Byron.
The Houston County Sheriff's Office says four deputies were responding to a domestic violence call around 7 a.m. at the home when one of the deputies heard what he believed to be the sound of a rifle being loaded.
As the deputies were moving away from the residence, the suspect, later identified as 47 year-old Michael Leatherwood, allegedly came out through the front door and began opening fire with a shotgun. Deputies returned fire, striking Leatherwood. A deputy was struck in the hand during the exchange.
Leatherwood was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The deputy was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his hand and has since been released.
