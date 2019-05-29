ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A teen was found dead at an apartment complex in Roswell early Wednesday morning.
Police found the female teen lying next to the pool at Atlantic Newtown apartments at around 10 a.m.
Investigators believe the teen is in her early twenties and have not released her identity.
Police reported she suffered from some type of trauma thus making the cause of death suspicious.
According to Johns Creek Police, there was a missing person report filed the same morning of the incident, and investigators are working to confirm if it was the same person.
