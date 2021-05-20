Police: Dispute at Atlanta pool party ends in shooting, 3 injured, 3 sought

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A dispute at an Atlanta pool party ended in a shooting that injured three people Saturday evening.
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on the 2500 block of Piedmont Park in northwest Atlanta. When officers arrived to the scene, they found three men suffering from a gunshot wound. The victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. They were reported alert, conscious and breathing.
After further investigation, it was determined that a dispute between a large group of people escalated and then ended in a shooting outside of the apartment complex.
On Thursday, police released photos of the three suspects who were allegedly involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information may contact the Atlanta Police Robbery/Gun Assault Unit or submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
