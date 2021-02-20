The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a shooting following an altercation early Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to a home on the 2000 block of Scarborough Drive in Stone Mountain after reports of a shooting.
During the investigating, it appeared that the suspect and victim were involved in a dispute when the suspect produced a gun and allegedly shot the victim, police told CBS46 News.
The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigations and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
