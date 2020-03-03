ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) – A dispute between two men resulted in a shooting in Roswell late Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched around 7:26 p.m. to Grove Way Apartments after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
After further investigation, police arrested 27 year-old Joshua McNair of Roswell. He was transported to Fulton County Jail. McNair was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Crimes.
Authorities said the name of the deceased will be released after next of kin is properly notified.
Roswell Police released the following statement about this incident:
We ask if anyone was in the area and witnessed this incident to please call 770-640-4100 and speak with a detective. If you wish to remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477
This story is developing and will be updated.
