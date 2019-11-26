Cobb County Police have a man in custody for his alleged role in an August 2019 vehicle collision.
On Monday, Nov. 25, Marlon Pollock was arrested and charged with reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle. Pollock turned himself in to police at Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
On the afternoon of Aug. 19 Pollock was driving a Chevrolet Sonic when he collided with 62-year-old Bobby Miller on Austell Road. Investigators say the accident occurred when Pollock's Chevrolet struck the back of Miller's moped while navigating a left turn.
Miller was immediately ejected from the moped. He was transported to Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains more than three months later. Among his injuries is quadriplegia.
Police now say that distracted driving was a contributing factor to the collision.
