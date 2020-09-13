MARIETTA (CBS46)—Marietta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a driver who left the scene after hitting and killing a construction worker.
According to Marietta police, the hit-and-run accident happened on I-75 north near the Delk Road interchange around 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said the construction worker, Martin Rivera, 30, of Chicago, was placing construction signage on the shoulder when he was struck by two vehicles.
The first vehicle knocked Rivera into the path of the second vehicle, according to police.
The first vehicle, believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf GTI, did not stop at the scene, police reported.
The driver of the second vehicle stopped at the scene and is cooperating with police, a spokesperson said.
After the accident, the vehicle exited from I-75 northbound onto South Marietta Parkway.
“It should be missing the passenger side mirror and may have front end damage”, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call STEP Investigator C. Henry at (770)-794-5364.
