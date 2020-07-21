FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The driver of a suspected stolen vehicle is dead, a passenger is hospitalized and two others are in custody following a police pursuit along GA 400 early Tuesday morning.
According to the GSP, a Sandy Springs police officer was pursuing a stolen vehicle on the northbound lanes of Georgia 400 around 3:30 a.m. The driver of the stolen vehicle made an erratic lane change and tried to exit at Northridge Road before striking several trees, killing the driver and sending a passenger to an Atlanta hospital.
Two others are in custody at the Sandy Springs PD headquarters. No identities have been given and the crash remains under investigation.
