NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) Gwinnett County Police say two people are dead and another person is injured after they were intentionally rammed by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Norcross.
The incident happened early Tuesday morning in a parking lot near the Corona Restaurant and Billiards on the 5000 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.
Gwinnett County Police spokesperson Michelle Pihera says the incident began as the result of an argument at the billiards hall and restaurant. The argument led out to the parking lot and that's when the suspect intentionally crashed into the three people.
The driver fled the area and was later caught by an off-duty officer about a mile away from the scene. No identities have been released.
2 men dead and 1 in the hospital after being rammed by a pick up truck at a a plaza on Jimmy Carter and Singleton Rd. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/2EKcTtlreT— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) June 9, 2020
