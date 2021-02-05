The northbound lanes of I-285 remain closed as crews clear a fatal crash near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Atlanta Police say the driver of a stalled vehicle got out, attempted to cross to the other side of the freeway in order to read a road sign and was fatally struck. The victim has not been identified.
Police also say the driver that struck that the victim remained on scene. GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to reopen until 4:15 a.m.
