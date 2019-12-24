FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Usually when we hear of a police pursuit, it involves a high speed chase through multiple areas; then, there's this person Forest Park Police said was speeding through their city at six miles per hour.
Yes, six miles per hour.
Forest Park Police said the low-speed driver was also allegedly transporting methamphetamine, counterfeit money, and a fake gun. The driver also allegedly had an expired tag, suspended registration, and no insurance. Police said the driver faces a total of 13 charges from the traffic stop.
Sometimes, the movies become reality.
