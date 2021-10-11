UPDATE (CBS46) -- Police have identified the alleged driver to be 29-year-old Donterris Gresham of Athens.
According to the Athens-Clarke Police Department, Gresham has a slew of active arrest warrants.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gresham is asked to contact law enforcement by dialing 911.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer First Class Tilley at (762) 400-7355 or via email at dustin.tilley@accgov.com.
ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46)—Athens police are searching for the driver who allegedly struck and killed a UGA student who was crossing the street.
“I mean it was confusion at first, we didn’t really know what was going on, and then we looked out and actually saw it. It was just horrible. It was a really sad thing to see. I wasn’t expecting anything like that I don’t think anybody was,” said UGA student Nick Todd.
Police say Ariana Zarse, 20, was hit by a car when she was walking across Broad Street near Foundry Street around 12:12 a.m. on Saturday.
“Right as the police were filing down this road...there was a guy on this corner directing them where to go,” Todd said.
Investigators say Zarse was walking with a friend who was not hit by the car.
The young student and talented boxer was taken to a local hospital, where she died.
Students who walk in that area said they were shocked to hear about the fatal hit-and-run.
"It's really tragic and all my thoughts and prayers definitely to the family," one student said.
Some residents also mentioned concerns over speeding in that area.
"Saturdays people speed while college students are walking," Boyd Weah, a resident, said.
Authorities say they found the Honda Accord they believe was involved, but they are still trying to determine who was behind the wheel.
Anyone with information is asked to call Athens-Clarke County Police at (762) 400-7355.
