ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A woman is dead after a hit and run accident in southwest Atlanta.
It happened near Campbellton Road Southwest and Myrtle Drive Southwest around 6:20 a.m. Saturday morning.
A witness told CBS46 he was waiting at the bus stop on Campbellton Road when he heard a loud "boom" sound.
He says he turned and saw a woman flying through the air after she'd been hit by a man driving a red SUV. He said the driver got out to check on the woman, then got back into his car, and he drove to a nearby apartment complex. He called police, while other witnesses watched the man's car to make sure he didn't leave.
"Then he comes back up the street and goes in the crowd with us until the police came," said witness, Finis Rankin. "When the police came that is when he said he hit her."
The driver was arrested and taken into custody. He has been identified as Benjamin Sims.
The woman's identity has not yet been released.
