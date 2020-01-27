GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested a man accused of striking an officer with his vehicle while allegedly driving drunk.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. outside of the Chiquititas Lounge on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.
Police say Ivan Montalvo, 26, of Lawrenceville, was allegedly intoxicated when he tried to take off in his vehicle. A Gwinnett County Police officer and District Attorney Office investigator attempted to stop Montalvo but he continued on, knocking the officer to the ground.
Montalvo then fled the scene in his vehicle, running over the officer in the process. The investigator was also injured. None of the injuries were life-threatening.
Montalvo has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, one count of battery, driving under the influence and several other driving-related charges.
