ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A woman has been arrested for driving under the influence after she smashed into the back of a police cruiser early Friday morning.
According to Atlanta Police, an officer had an arrestee in the back of his cruiser and while they were sitting inside, the woman rear-ended the vehicle.
Both the officer and arrestee were taken to Grady Hospital with minor injuries.
The woman who struck the cruiser was uninjured. She was arrested for driving under the influence.
