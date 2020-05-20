Police: Dunwoody woman missing in Alabama

DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Birmingham Police are asking for help in locating a Dunwoody woman who went missing on April 13. 

Annette Lee, 60, was last seen on the 5900 block of Messer Airport Highway in Birmingham. Police say details are limited.

If you have info, please call BPD AT (205) 297-8434 or 911. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.