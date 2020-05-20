Police: Dunwoody woman missing in Alabama

DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Birmingham Police are asking for help in locating a Dunwoody woman who went missing on April 13.
Annette Lee, 60, was last seen on the 5900 block of Messer Airport Highway in Birmingham. Police say details are limited.
If you have info, please call BPD AT (205) 297-8434 or 911. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.
