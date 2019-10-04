BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in Brookhaven have asked for the public's help to find two suspects believed to be involved in several car break-ins.
According to Brookhaven Police, in one night, the two suspects allegedly broke into 15 vehicles and stole items from inside including a firearm. Police said the duo also stole a 2018 Range Rover Discovery Sport to use as a getaway car. The car was later found by Atlanta Police.
Both suspects were between the ages of 18-24 with a slim build. One was last seen wearing a green over black long-sleeve camouflage shirt. The other was last seen wearing a grey "Chicago Bulls" hoodie and black pants.
If you have information about the suspects, call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
