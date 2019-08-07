SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – A duo accused of using technology to help commit a crime won’t be let go anytime soon after their arrest Wednesday.
Police in Gwinnett County said Emmanuel Boakye, 17, and Zion Cowart, 18, for allegedly setting up three different robberies through the LetGo app. According to police, the victims were trying to buy or sell items to Boakye and Cowart.
One victim who asked not to be identified said he had set up a transaction through the app to sell his Playstation to a user named "LRN J." He connected with someone on the LetGo app but said when he met the two people at a busy Gwinnett County gas station, things changed quickly.
“He said he didn’t have enough money. He was going to go to the ATM and get some cash and then he came out and said the ATM inside doesn’t work,” the victim said. The next thing the victim knew, he said the duo grabbed his Playstation and took off.
Police said Boakye was arrested at his high school Wednesday and that in at least one case, he allegedly pulled a gun.
Gwinnett Police said while it’s good to meet in a public place, users should try to meet at transaction zones marked by the apps and always be aware of the surroundings.
“When they have to walk from another location to get there or they’re walking from around the business; that might be a red flag that they’re trying to conceal their vehicle or where they came from for a particular reason whether it be to run or flee,” said Corporal Wilbert Rundles of the GCPD.
LetGo has a system called SafeExchangePoint that users can utilize when they are making transactions. The company also has a to-do list for buyers and sellers to be safe throughout the purchase.
(0) comments
