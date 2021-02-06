McDonough police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who reportedly sexually assaulted an elderly woman.
According to a Facebook post from McDonough police, the alleged sexual assault took place on February 5 at the Heritage At McDonough Senior living complex.
Police said the suspect was observed on video surveillance going door-to-door checking to see if there were any doors unlocked.
“The suspect did make entry into an apartment which was unlocked at which time he sexually assaulted the elderly female resident,” McDonough police wrote.
Police said the suspect was wearing a Nike fanny pack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 404-577-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.