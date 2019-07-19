BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A man who works as an emergency medical technician and substitute teacher has been arrested and charged for alleged sex crimes against children.
Authorities in Bartow County arrested Bryan Somers, 40, of Cartersville following a joint investigation that was sparked by a tip from the Polk County Police Department.
Somers is a Metro Ambulance EMT and substitute teacher in Bartow County. Police said he spends most of his time as a substitute at Emerson Elementary School.
He is charged with four counts of child molestation, two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.