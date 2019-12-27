MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police say the S.M.I.L.E Program is a game changer in solving crimes, especially during the holidays.
S.M.I.L.E. or Systems in Marietta Intersecting with Law Enforcement is a free and voluntary residential partnership program where you can choose to register your home cameras to potentially help Police solve a crime.
“Each different area has their own brand, but the concept is identical.” Said Officer Chuck McPhilamy. "With our S.M.I.L.E. map, only officers and detectives can access it."
He said that concept is for Police to build a secure map of surveillance with camera systems like Ring or Vivint that are already installed within the city.
When a crime occurs, investigators can view the map to determine whose cameras may have captured images of a suspect, and with permission, be able to use that footage.
"That gives detectives or our officers the ability to contact someone and say.. we see you registered your camera, can you please look and see if it helps us solve this crime?"
McPhilamy called it a “game changer” for faster Policework.
The question some may have, does faster mean better?
An article from the American Civil Liberties Union raised questions about ethics, profiling and privacy for consumers to consider before teaming up with Local police who’ve essentially teamed up with big technology companies.
Officer McPhilamy reassured that consumers privacy is protected.
“When they log in, all they see is red dots. If they click in the dots, it just gives them a name and phone number with that address. We don’t have direct access to your footage. We have to reach out to you and ask for anything you may have.. and you have the right to say no!”
He stressed that the S.M.I.L.E. program is completely voluntary, confidential and free. He also stressed police must ask before they can even get access to using your footage.
To register your device with the Marietta S.M.I.L.E. Program, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.