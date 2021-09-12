DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) — Several agencies are responding to an explosion at the Arrive Apartments off Asbury Square in the Dunwoody area Sunday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said the incident could "possibly be a from a gas leak".
Multiple injuries have been reported, including burns.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area, as the Perimeter Center North is shut down.
told CBS46 the scene is very active.
Atlanta Gas Light sent this statement at 3:30 p.m.:
Atlanta Gas Light crews are on site assisting emergency responders with investigating an incident near the 2000 block of Asbury Square in Dunwoody. We will provide more information when it becomes available.
CBS46 Reporter Jasmina Alston tweeted video that someone close by recorded showing the active scene.
Watch: someone gave us this video of the damage after an explosion at the Arrive Apartments in Dunwoody. Multiple injuries reported @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/D4aU6rKpRW— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) September 12, 2021
The severity of those injured or if there are any fatalities is unknown at this time.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
CBS46 News has a crew on scene to learn more details.
