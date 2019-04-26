LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) DeKalb County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in a residential area on Panola Valley Drive and Panola Road.
Officers received a 911 call just before 9 on Friday evening. At this time, the number of victims is unknown.
CBS46.com will continue to provide updates as the story develops.
