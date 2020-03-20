ATLANTA (CBS46)—A father is facing charges after allegedly accidently shooting his child.
According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened just before midnight, Thursday, at an apartment complex near the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
Police said the father accidently pulled the trigger on his gun and shot his 3-year-old daughter in the neck.
The child was rushed to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.
The father accidently shot himself in the hand as well and police said charges are expected against the father.
