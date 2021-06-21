NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are working a scene after a man barricaded himself inside a Newnan home following a shooting that sent his son to the hospital.
The Newnan Police Department was called to a home in Stonebridge Crossing after a person shot call Monday night.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located the male victim who appeared to have suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police say his father is believed to be the shooter. They also believe the incident was a domestic situation. According to NPD, the father is still barricaded inside the home. Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for updates on the developing story.
